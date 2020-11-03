Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy FRISKEN
Dorothy Alma Judith Anne (Judith) FRISKEN

Dorothy Alma Judith Anne (Judith) FRISKEN Notice
FRISKEN, Dorothy Alma Judith Anne (Judith). (Formerly of Matatoki). Passed away 1st November, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Loved Mum of Rhondda and John, Stuart, Colin and Annette. Beloved Grandma of Kathryn, Michael and Karol, Matthew and Midi, Russell and Toni, Karri and John, Ben and Kyrie. Great- grandmother of 6. Family would like to acknowledge the care and support from staff at The Booms Care Home. At Mum's request a private family service has been held. Messages to: Frisken family, 108 Rolleston Street, Thames, 3500.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
