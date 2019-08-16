Home

Dorothy Agnes (Dot) WALDEN

WALDEN, Dorothy Agnes (Dot). Formerly of Whiritoa. Peacefully, at Possum Bourne Retirement Village, Pukekohe, on 15th August, 2019; aged 84 years. Cherished wife of the late Col. Dearly loved Mum of Christine and John, Richard and Maree, James and Carole, Lynda and Rob, and loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at The Baptist Church, 313 Port Road, Whangamata, on Monday 19th August at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: Box 170, Pokeno 2440 or email [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
