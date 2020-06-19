|
IMMERS, Dorotheus Maria (Dick). Born in Delft, Holland passed away at his own home in Dargaville; aged 96 years. Best friend, left hand, and clearly beloved husband of Helena (Leny) for 67 years. Most caring and loving father and father-in-law of Helena, Paulina and Terrence, Yvonne and Graham, Peter and Zeta, Frank and Rose, Robert and Francie, Andrew, Anita and Dion, Dot and John. Dick was a loving and adored poppa to 22 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. He was a great husband, dad, poppa, gardener, farmer and baker. He will be dearly missed by all. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Rd, Dargaville at 11am tomorrow, Saturday 20th June 2020 followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations sent to Alzheimers Society, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga, Whangarei, 0144, would be appreciated. All communications to the Immers Family, 4 Pixie Lane, Dargaville 0310.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2020