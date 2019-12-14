|
|
|
OWEN, Dorothea Agnes (Dot). Passed away peacefully on 11 December, 2019 at St Joseph's Home and Hospital (Little Sisters), aged 92. Daughter of the late Catherine (Kate) and Walter, sister to the late Kathleen, aunty to Phil and Helen, Michael, Margaret, Tim, Maria, and John. Great-aunt to Sharon and Brian. A service to celebrate Dorothea's life will be held at the St Joseph's Chapel, Little Sisters of the Poor, 9 Tweed Street, Ponsonby on Tuesday 17 December, 2019 at 10.30 am. Special thanks to the Nuns and staff of the Little Sisters of the Poor. May she rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019