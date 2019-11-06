Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris HAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Trevor (nee Owen) (Doris) HAMER

Add a Memory
Doris Trevor (nee Owen) (Doris) HAMER Notice
HAMER, Doris Trevor (Doris) (nee Owen). Born July 01, 1923. Passed away on October 14, 2019. After 96 years of a rich and fulfilling life on planet earth, Doris slipped peacefully away on the 14th of October. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony Hamer and mother of the recently deceased Tim Hamer, she is greatly missed by her surviving sons Simon and Julian, their wives, grand children and great grand children. A service to celebrate her long life will be held at 2.30pm on Saturday the 9th of November at St Columba Church in Otumoetai, Tauranga, followed by a gathering at The Black Sheep Whakamarama. Her many friends are welcome to attend. Many thanks to the carers who helped us look after her in her later years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -