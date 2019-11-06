|
HAMER, Doris Trevor (Doris) (nee Owen). Born July 01, 1923. Passed away on October 14, 2019. After 96 years of a rich and fulfilling life on planet earth, Doris slipped peacefully away on the 14th of October. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony Hamer and mother of the recently deceased Tim Hamer, she is greatly missed by her surviving sons Simon and Julian, their wives, grand children and great grand children. A service to celebrate her long life will be held at 2.30pm on Saturday the 9th of November at St Columba Church in Otumoetai, Tauranga, followed by a gathering at The Black Sheep Whakamarama. Her many friends are welcome to attend. Many thanks to the carers who helped us look after her in her later years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019