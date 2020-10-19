Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Anglican Church
Corner of Queen and Wesley Streets
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris DEIHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Suzanne (Gordon) DEIHL

Add a Memory
Doris Suzanne (Gordon) DEIHL Notice
DEIHL, Doris Suzanne (nee Gordon). Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe on Saturday, 17th October 2020, aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay, respected Mother and Mother-in-law of Denis and Leanne, Anne and Laurence, Pauline and Renton, John and Denise, and Grandmother of 15 and great Grandmother of 23. Loved and cherished by us all, we will miss her love, unfailing support and example. A life well lived. A service for Doris will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Corner of Queen and Wesley Streets, Pukekohe on Wednesday 21st October at 2.00 pm followed by interment at the Services Cemetery, Wellington Street, Pukekohe.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -