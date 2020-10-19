|
DEIHL, Doris Suzanne (nee Gordon). Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe on Saturday, 17th October 2020, aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay, respected Mother and Mother-in-law of Denis and Leanne, Anne and Laurence, Pauline and Renton, John and Denise, and Grandmother of 15 and great Grandmother of 23. Loved and cherished by us all, we will miss her love, unfailing support and example. A life well lived. A service for Doris will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Corner of Queen and Wesley Streets, Pukekohe on Wednesday 21st October at 2.00 pm followed by interment at the Services Cemetery, Wellington Street, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020