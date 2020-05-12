|
SCURR, Doris Skillen (Dorrie). (Regtl No.W/305841, Pte, British Auxiliary Territorial Service). Dorrie passed away at Thames Hospital (after a brave fight), on 8th May, 2020; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Scurr, and loved mother and mother-in- law of Marlene and Spencer Baty, Shirley McGrath, Maxine and Mark Wilson, John (deceased) and Mangu Scurr, Adrian and Barbara Scurr. Proud Nana of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Loved and respected by her extended whanau in New Zealand, Australia and England. Special thanks to the staff at Thames Hospital for the compassion they showed to the family, and care for Dorrie. 'Rest in peace our English Rose'. 'She did it her way'. A service to celebrate Dorrie's life will be held in Thames, on Saturday 16th May.In lieu of flowers donations to the Thames St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 49, Thames.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 12, 2020