BRADING, Doris Mabel. In her 90th year, peacefully on 10 August in Auckland surrounded in love by her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate for 65 years of Keith (deceased). A much loved mother of Quentin (deceased) and Lorraine (Christchurch), and Shelley and Paul Quinlivan (Auckland). Very special Grandma to Canaan, Farleigh, Courtney, Joel, Trelawne and their partners. Great Gran to Seth, Roarke, Harper, Eden, Finley, Xavier and Paloma. We all know that you are now where you want to be, reunited with Dad and Quentin and safe in God's hand Mum. Arohanui. A memorial service to celebrate Doris's life will be held at the Crossroads Church, Broadway, Papakura on Saturday 31 October at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020