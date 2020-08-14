|
BRADING, Doris Mabel. In her 90th year, peacefully on 10 August in Auckland surrounded in love by her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate for 65 years of Keith (deceased). A much loved mother of Quentin (deceased) and Lorraine (Christchurch), and Shelley and Paul Quinlivan (Auckland). Very special Grandma to Canaan, Farleigh, Courtney, Joel, Trelawne and their partners. Great Gran to Seth, Roarke, Harper, Eden, Finley, Xavier and Paloma. Thanks to Marion, a very special caregiver of several years who made mum's life much easier and to the wonderful staff at Longford Park Retirement Village, and the residents who were her friends. A service to celebrate Doris's life will be held in Auckland and another in Christchurch. Details will be confirmed at a later date. We all know that you are now where you want to be, reunited with Dad and Quentin and safe in God's hand Mum. Arohanui.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020