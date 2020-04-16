|
|
|
PORTEOUS, Doris Lesley. Dori passed away peacefully, 11th April 2020 at Waikato Hospital, after a short illness. Much loved wife and best mate of Ralph. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Leesa and Chris and Jill and Miles. A loving and devoted Nana to Ben and Amie, Oliver and Phoebe, Angus and Lachlan and Henry and great Dee to Lucian and Lillith. A special thank you to Waikato Hospital for their exceptionally kind and professional care of Dori and the family. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Dori will be held at a later date. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020