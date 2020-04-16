Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris PORTEOUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lesley PORTEOUS

Add a Memory
Doris Lesley PORTEOUS Notice
PORTEOUS, Doris Lesley. Dori passed away peacefully, 11th April 2020 at Waikato Hospital, after a short illness. Much loved wife and best mate of Ralph. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Leesa and Chris and Jill and Miles. A loving and devoted Nana to Ben and Amie, Oliver and Phoebe, Angus and Lachlan and Henry and great Dee to Lucian and Lillith. A special thank you to Waikato Hospital for their exceptionally kind and professional care of Dori and the family. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Dori will be held at a later date. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -