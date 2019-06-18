Home

KILLEN, Doris. Died peacefully at home on 17 June 2019, aged 58. Much loved wife of Steve; Mum and Mum-in-law to Jordan and Jen, Ashleigh and Ants, Leah and Wayne. Nanny Granny Pants to Pahira, Stevie-Lee, Briana, Capri, AJ, and Ace; and Great Nanny to Ezrah. Dearly loved baby sister to her 13 siblings. A service for Dorrie will be held at the Pakuranga Rugby League Clubrooms, 27R William Roberts Road, Pakuranga, at 10am on Wednesday, 19 June. The Whanau will then take Dorrie to Te Uri o Hina Marae, Pukepoto, Northland for her Tangi on Thursday, 20 June.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019
