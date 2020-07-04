|
SLATER, Doris Irene. Passed away suddenly at Everil Orr Resthome on Wednesday 1st July 2020, aged 93 years. Devoted wife of the late Cliff. Dearly loved mum of Patsy and Philip, Judy and Mark, Ricky and Jackie, Robyn and Iain, Rosemary and Michael. Loved Nana to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Gone to be with her Lord and Saviour. The Funeral Service will be held at Blockhouse Bay Community Church, 76 Dundale Ave, Blockhouse Bay on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private burial at Waikumete Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Everil Orr Village for all their wonderful love and care to mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020