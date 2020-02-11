|
OSBORNE, Doris Everlyn. Passed away at Waitakere Hospital on Saturday 8th February 2020 aged 92years old. Off to join her husband the late Alfred (OSS). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Gillian, Graham and Julie, Peter and Linda and the late Lynnette. Grandmother to Zoie Jade and the late Zac. A service will be held at the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 14th February 2020 at 2:00 pm. A big thanks to the Staff at Arran Court.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020