Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hillsdene Chapel
143 13th Avenue
Tauranga
View Map
Doris Evelyn (Dot) BARNHILL

Doris Evelyn (Dot) BARNHILL Notice
BARNHILL, Doris Evelyn (Dot). Peacefully in Tauranga on Monday 13th July 2020 aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Much loved mother and mother in law of Wayne and Penny, Ross and Feli, Keith and Dianne, Colin and Maria, and Garry and Annette. Treasured grandma of her 8 grandchildren. A service for Dot will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Saturday 18th July at 11am followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the Barnhill family C/- PO Box 82240 Highland Park 2143 Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
