Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
Burial
Following Services
Huntly Cemetery
Doris Elizabeth TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Doris Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at St. Christopher's Rest- home on the 24th of July 2020 aged 101 years. Loved Mother of David, Warwick, Colleen, Janice, and Mother in Law of their partners, past and present. Wife to the late Vernon Taylor, and Loved Sister of the late Rosie Holland. Loved Grandmother to 20 grand-children, numerous great, and great great grand- children. We will miss Doris so much, she was loved by all. The family would like to say a special thank you to staff at St. Christopher's for the care, love, and attention over the last 6 years. A service to celebrate Doris's life will be held on Wednesday 29th of July at 11:00 AM at Morrison's Funeral Services, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. Followed by a burial at the Huntly Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2020
