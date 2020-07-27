|
TAYLOR, Doris Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at St. Christopher's Rest- home on the 24th of July 2020 aged 101 years. Loved Mother of David, Warwick, Colleen, Janice, and Mother in Law of their partners, past and present. Wife to the late Vernon Taylor, and Loved Sister of the late Rosie Holland. Loved Grandmother to 20 grand-children, numerous great, and great great grand- children. We will miss Doris so much, she was loved by all. The family would like to say a special thank you to staff at St. Christopher's for the care, love, and attention over the last 6 years. A service to celebrate Doris's life will be held on Wednesday 29th of July at 11:00 AM at Morrison's Funeral Services, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. Followed by a burial at the Huntly Cemetery.
