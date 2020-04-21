|
CANTLEY, Doris (nee Bricknell). Passed away peacefully at Oakdale Resthome Cambridge, on 19 April 2020, Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don Cantley died 20 April 2015. Much loved mother and mother in law of Allan and Jackie, Shirley (Lee) and the late John (Australia). Loving Nana of Scott and Sam, Shannon and Leon, Nick and Molly and Sam. Loving Great Nana of Kori, Rico, Melissa, Kiera-Lee, Willa, Layla, Nathan and Bowie. Reunited with Dad. Rest in peace Mum. As per Mum's wishes a private cremation has been held and a private celebration of her life will be held when circumstances allow. All communications to the Cantley family PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020