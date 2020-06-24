Home

Doris ALLEN

Doris ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Doris. On Sunday 21st June 2020. Late of Orewa. Aged 98 Years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother of Judy and Bernie, Brian and Joan, the late Maureen, Leslie and the late Hata. Loved Nan to Annette, Alan, and Terry; Maree, Thomas, and Steven and all of her extended family. Her service to the community and family was truly inspiring. A celebration of Doris's life will be held in the Orewa area. Please express interest to attend by phoning 09 422 4006



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
