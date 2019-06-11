Home

Dorice Mary CURTIS

CURTIS, Dorice Mary. Born 9th November 1937. Passed away on 9th June 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She was a devoted wife for 60 years to Ken Curtis. She was a loving mother to Neal and Claire and a wonderful grandmother to Sam, Emily, Charlotte and Noah. We love her very much and she will be deeply missed. A service to celebrate her life will be held at St. Francis-by-the-Sea Catholic Church, Manly, Whangaparaoa at 10.30am, Thursday 13th June 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
