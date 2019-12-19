|
MOYLE, Dorice Josephine. On Tuesday, 17th December 2019, surrounded by family, after a brave battle with cancer, at the North Shore Hospital. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved wife of Greg. Adored mother of Rachael, Nerissa and Josh. Loved daughter of Lepa and the late Frank. RIP. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road,Orewa on Saturday, the 21st of December 2019 at 12:30 PM followed by the interment at Auckland Memorial Park Cemetery. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 3, North Shore Hospital and Hibiscus Hospice for their wonderful care. All communications to "The Moyle Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019