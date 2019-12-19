Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:30 p.m.
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church
180 Centreway Road
Orewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorice MOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorice Josephine MOYLE

Add a Memory
Dorice Josephine MOYLE Notice
MOYLE, Dorice Josephine. On Tuesday, 17th December 2019, surrounded by family, after a brave battle with cancer, at the North Shore Hospital. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved wife of Greg. Adored mother of Rachael, Nerissa and Josh. Loved daughter of Lepa and the late Frank. RIP. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road,Orewa on Saturday, the 21st of December 2019 at 12:30 PM followed by the interment at Auckland Memorial Park Cemetery. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 3, North Shore Hospital and Hibiscus Hospice for their wonderful care. All communications to "The Moyle Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -