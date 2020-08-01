|
|
|
WORDSWORTH, Doreen. Peacefully in her sleep; now with her Lord. Adored wife of Lawrie for 71 years. Precious mother and mother in law to Coral and Lester; Heather and Mike; Lynley and Steve; and John and Sue. Proud Grandma of ten and Great Grandma of nine. A true Proverbs 31 woman A service to honour Doreen's life will be held in the Whangarei Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Regent, Whangarei, on Wednesday 5th August 2020 to be followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to "The Wordsworth Family" C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020