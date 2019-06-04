|
MONIGATTI, Doreen Winifred. Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, on 1st June, 2019; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Monigatti and Mum of Margaret, John, Lynne, Diane, Alan, and Grant. Treasured Nan of 19 grandchildren and their children. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 8th June, at 1pm, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 2 Harrison Road, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1060. Messages to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
