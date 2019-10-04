|
|
|
ARNOLD, Doreen Winifred. Passed away peacefully on 3rd October 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of David (deceased). Mother of Linda, Anne, Lee and Mark (deceased). Loved Nana of Heidi, Siobhanne, Ashleigh, Anthony and Hollie. Cherished Great-Nana to Milan, Mica, Rhyden, Charis and Joni. Great-Great- Grandmother of Archer, special mother-in-law of Martin and Dave. No funeral will be held. The family are honouring Doreen's wishes with a private cremation. Huge thanks to the fantastic staff at Beachhaven Hospital for their support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019