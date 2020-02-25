|
ERSKINE, Doreen Sinclair (Doreen). Passed away peacefully on 19 February 2020, aged 85. Loving friend and wife to Dad (Tom), beloved mother and mother-in law to Mike, Maree, Craig and Sally. A super proud grandmother to Georgia, Aimee, Callum, Tessa and Nathan. You're going to be really missed Mum. You were something very special. Reunited with Tom at last. At Doreen's request her remains have been bequeathed to the University of Auckland Medical School. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her great life at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday the 29 February at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to KidsCan Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Erskine family, 76 Ngataringa Rd, Devonport, 0624
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020