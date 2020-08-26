|
EAGER, Doreen Myrtle (nee Evison). On 20th August 2020, 94 years young, late of Maungaturoto. "Now at peace." Much loved wife of the late Lloyd. Loved mother of Raewyn, Kaye, Grant, and their respective partners. Treasured grandma of Josh, Jenni, Greg, Kirsten, Amanda, Brooke, Tayla and Logan. Loved great grandma of Clare, Hayden, Jack, and Isabella. Due to current restrictions a private service has been held for Doreen. A memorial service will follow in Maungaturoto, details to be confirmed. All communications to the "Eager" family c/- PO Box 1, Maungaturoto, 0547.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020