WINSLOW, Doreen May. Born April 4 1928. Passed away July 3rd 2019. Adored wife of the late Gordon. Cherished mother to Cliff, Marlene, Mark, Chris, Sue and Deb her Ozzy daughter, mother in-law to Ethel and Max. Nana to 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 5.5 great great grandchildren. A celebration of Doreen's life will take place on Monday 8th July at 9:45 am in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. A special thanks to the staff at Taupaki Gables for their wonderful care. A truly gracious and selfless woman who will be hugely missed and loved forever. She is the heart of our whanau - the link to our past - a bridge to our future.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 5 to July 6, 2019