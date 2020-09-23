Home

Service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rangiura Rest Home Hall
17 Matai Crescent
Putaruru
Doreen Mary Joan Sally (Wellard) THORNETT


1934 - 2020
Doreen Mary Joan Sally (Wellard) THORNETT
THORNETT, Doreen Mary Joan Sally (nee Wellard). 9 February 1934 - 21 September 2020 Passed away with dignity at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru, in the presence of her family. Daughter of Mary and Mick Wellard. Sister of George, Blanche Gingles and Melva Cummins. Very happily married to the late Henry Thornett for 60 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Ann and Will, Wayne and the late Rachel, Jan and Lindsay. Grandmother to Andrew, Sophie, Ivan and Warwick Esler; Jerry, Doreen and Lucy Thornett. Great grandmother to Josiah and Milaya. Family would like to acknowledge with heartfelt appreciation the kind and loving care from all of the team at Rangiura. Donations to the Rangiura Amenities Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Doreen will be held at the Rangiura Rest Home Hall, 17 Matai Crescent, Putaruru, on Thursday 24th September 2020 at 11am. followed by a private cremation. All communications to. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa 3444 New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
