|
|
|
SCOTT, Doreen Marguerita. Passed peacefully on Monday, 16th December 2019, at Matamata Country Lodge, (formerly of Papamoa, Orewa and Te Atatu). Cherished wife of the late Vic (Dub). Loved mother to Jim and Lynn, Dianne and Bam, Alan and Keitha, Peter and Carolyn. A much loved Nana of 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held in the Rosa Chapel,6 Tamihana St, Matamata, Saturday, the 21st of December, at 2:30pm. All communications c/- the Scott family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019