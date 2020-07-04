Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Margot SMITH

Add a Memory
Doreen Margot SMITH Notice
SMITH, Doreen Margot. Aged 89. Passed away peacefully Thursday June 25, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Dick. Mother of Craig (Hawkes Bay), Karen (California). Grammy of Braddley (Florida), Alexandra (Manawatu), Charlotte (Wellington). Great grandmother of Finn, Indy, Charlotte, and Daniel. Private cremation has been held. Thanks to all the medical staff at Tauranga Hospital who showed kindness and compassion throughout. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -