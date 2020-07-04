|
SMITH, Doreen Margot. Aged 89. Passed away peacefully Thursday June 25, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Dick. Mother of Craig (Hawkes Bay), Karen (California). Grammy of Braddley (Florida), Alexandra (Manawatu), Charlotte (Wellington). Great grandmother of Finn, Indy, Charlotte, and Daniel. Private cremation has been held. Thanks to all the medical staff at Tauranga Hospital who showed kindness and compassion throughout. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020