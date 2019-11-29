|
SERGEANT, Doreen Lillian. Howie and Mary Sergeant would like to acknowledge and thank whanau, extended whanau and friends of Doreen Lillian Sergeant for all the Support, Aroha and Koha given for this Great and well loved Kuia, a special woman that will be dearly missed. Special thanks to Kaumatua Te Waraki and Ruby Teruki, to our awesome, amazing Tamariki who worked tirelessly and shon for their Nan as Ringawera. Thanks also to the team at Gateway Funeral Services for the caring and professional send off for our loving Mum/Nan. Thanks to the amazing staff of Kawerau Mountain View Rest Home, the Manager, medical team and kitchen staff who were all so kind, caring and loving to our Mum/Nan also to Nan's dear friend at the resthome, Lorna, our thoughts and gratitude are with you all. Arohanui kia koutou katoa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 29, 2019