MOONEY, Doreen Lillian. Peacefully passed away in her sleep on the 23rd May 2019 aged 95. Beloved mother of Peter (deceased), Jill, Jefferis, Christopher and Karen. Grandmother of Shane, Dene, Lynda and their families; and also Chloe. The family wish to sincerely thank all the staff and personnel from Ward 12, Whangarei Hospital, who were involved in Doreen's care. A service will be held for Doreen at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Whangarei at 2.30pm, Thursday 30th May 2019. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei, 0144. All communications to the Mooney family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
