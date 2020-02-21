|
FARRIMOND, Doreen Lilian (nee Hodge). Born August 29, 1923. Passed away on February 20, 2020. Doreen Lilian Farrimond died peacefully surrounded with love from the family on the 20th February, aged 96 years. She was the wife of and dearly loved by the late Wilfred Farrimond, mother of four children: Jillian, Michael, Kelly and William, the foster mother of George, the mother-in-law of Stephen, Patricia, Maureen-Ann, and Olive, the grandmother of 8 grandchildren, and the great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. She is remembered for the love and laughter she so generously gave us all. There will be a graveside burial ceremony at Glenfield Cemetery at 1pm on Monday 24th February followed by a celebration of Doreen's life at the Northcote Birkenhead Yacht Club on Birkenhead Wharf. All Welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2020