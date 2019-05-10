|
|
|
JAMES, Doreen. Slipped gently away surrounded by her loving family at Jean Sandel Village on 8th May 2019, aged 94 years. Loved husband of Doug James(deceased), deeply treasured mum of Wendy and Robert Saelmans, Philip and Cindy James, loved Nan of Kacia, Judah and Ziva James. All messages to the James Family C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held in The Chapel Of W.Abraham,366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 14th May 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More