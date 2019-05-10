Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen JAMES

Notice Condolences

Doreen JAMES Notice
JAMES, Doreen. Slipped gently away surrounded by her loving family at Jean Sandel Village on 8th May 2019, aged 94 years. Loved husband of Doug James(deceased), deeply treasured mum of Wendy and Robert Saelmans, Philip and Cindy James, loved Nan of Kacia, Judah and Ziva James. All messages to the James Family C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held in The Chapel Of W.Abraham,366 Devon St East New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 14th May 2019 at 10:30am, followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.