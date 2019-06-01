|
|
|
McLAY, Doreen Isabella. (formerly of Waimate) Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa on Thursday 30 May 2019. Loved wife of the late Andrew, mother of Don and Heather (Australia), Ian and Diane (Orewa). Loved by her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Now resting with her Lord. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 6 June at 1pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
