JENSEN, Doreen Hemmingsen. Passed away peacefully on the 5th of December 2019 aged 93 years. Loved daughter of the late Carl and Minnie Jensen. Loved sister of Rex and her late brothers Carl, Ken and Clive. Doreen will be sadly missed by all her respective families. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday the 11th December 2019 at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Mount eden at 1:30pm. All correspondence to PO Box 28642, Remuera, Auckland, 1541.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019