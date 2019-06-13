|
GRAHAM, Doreen. On Tuesday 11th June 2019 in Palmerston North. Beloved wife of the late John, mother of Nigel and Jan, Jennifer and Allan Arabena, and Christopher. Treasured grandmother and great grandmother. Dearest friend of Rose and David. "Rest in Peace" A service for Doreen will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Monday 17th June 2019 at 11am, followed by private cremation. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
