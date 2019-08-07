Home

Doreen Frances SPACKMAN

SPACKMAN, Doreen Frances. 4 December 1939 - 5 August 2019 Loved daughter of the late Arthur and Phyllis McGinniss. Sister to Leila (deceased), Marion and Norma and sister in law to Mark (deceased), Peter (deceased) and Vernon. Loved wife of the late Colin. Loved mother and mother in law of Karen and Charlie, Ken and Anne and mother in law of the late Brett. Loved Grandy to Jessica and Kerry, Travis and Hannah and Shandy and Jae, Colin, Benjamin and Samuel. Loved Great Grandy to Ollie, Tanner, Ellie and Harlo. Now at peace with God and with love and thanks to management and staff at Somervale Care Home. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Gloucester Rd, Mt Maunganui on Friday 9 August at 11am, thereafter burial at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to the Spackman family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



