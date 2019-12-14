Home

FRASER, Doreen Faye (Dor). Peacefully on 11 December 2019, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Ian. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Clary; Susan and Bill; Jenny and the late Doug; Paul and Sandra. Adored Nana of Jessica, Jordan, Paul, Karen, Nikki, Derek, Devin, Nicola and Kelly. Much loved sister to Peter and the late Jack and Peg. Much loved, sadly missed. A service to celebrate Dor's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 19 December at 3.00pm. A Memorial Service will be held at Hukerenui in the New Year. In lieu of flowers donations to The Dementia Society would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
