EMIRALI, Doreen. 6 October 1930 - 15 November 2019. Peacefully, at Auckland Hospital, with family by her side. Wife of the late Selwyn. Sister of the late Ian. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Sue, Jill, Greg and Pam. Nana to Mathew, Ben, Sam, Chelsea, Malissa, Deanna, Katie, Adam, Josh, Sarah, Sammy and Maddy, and great grandmother to 11. At peace now from the torture of dementia. You were the most beautiful, kind hearted lady who never had a bad word to say about anyone and was always there for others. You'll always be right here in our hearts Mum.... till we meet again, forever loved. A private service will be held. All communications c/- Davis Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019