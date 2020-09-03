Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
Doreen Emily SMITH

SMITH, Doreen Emily. Peacefully on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved Wife of the late Ted. Loved and respected mum of Chris and the late Paulette. A much loved and adored gran to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Doreen's Life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Saturday, 5th September at 2.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Smith family, C/O PO Box 2070 Whakatane, or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
