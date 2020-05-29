|
LEWIS, Doreen Emily. 10 August 1928 - 27 May 2020. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice Ponsonby. Treasured and loved mother and mother in-law of Carolyn and Brendon, Denise and Brian, Trish and Les, Jules and Peter and Scott. Loved grandma of Michael, Jeremy, Hayden, Julie, Amanda, Hayley and loved great grandma to her 9 great grandchildren. Miss you Mum, you will always be forever in our hearts. A service for Doreen will be held at Purewa Cemetery Meadowbank on Saturday 30 May 2020 at 4pm. Due to Covid19 restrictions we would ask if you wish to attend the service please contact a family member or [email protected] to register. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice Ponsonby would be appreciated www.mercyhospice.org.nz Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020