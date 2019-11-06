Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen COMYNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Elizabeth COMYNS

Add a Memory
Doreen Elizabeth COMYNS Notice
COMYNS, Doreen Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on the 2 November 2019. Much loved mum to Jenny and Julie. Nanny to Mark and Nathan. Great-Grandmother to Rochelle, Renee and Benjamin. The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms. We will say goodbye to Doreen at 437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway, at 1.30pm on Friday November 8. A small gathering will be held at 2.45pm at Meadow, 20 St Johns Rd, St Johns, Auckland 1072. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -