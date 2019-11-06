|
COMYNS, Doreen Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on the 2 November 2019. Much loved mum to Jenny and Julie. Nanny to Mark and Nathan. Great-Grandmother to Rochelle, Renee and Benjamin. The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms. We will say goodbye to Doreen at 437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway, at 1.30pm on Friday November 8. A small gathering will be held at 2.45pm at Meadow, 20 St Johns Rd, St Johns, Auckland 1072. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019