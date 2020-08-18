|
DUNSFORD, Doreen (nee Livick). Born June 14, 1927. Passed away on August 16, 2020 at North Shore Hospital, peacefully, after a short illness, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of 70 years of the late Noel. Loved and admired mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Debbie, Cathie and Karin. Loved sister of Jess (Australia) and the late Joy, and aunt of Robyn and Terry and Janet and Anne and their families. Doreen was loved by all the Sommerville family. The family thanks all the staff at Rosedale Ultimate Care Hospital for their loving and professional care of Doreen for the past year. Private cremation. Owing to current circumstances, a celebration of Doreen's life will be held at a later date. No flowers please but communications to 9A Prospect Terrace, Milford, Auckland 0620.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020