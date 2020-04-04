|
DOCHERTY, Doreen (nee Adams). Reg No: 2803828 WAF. Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven on Friday, 3rd April 2020. Adored wife of the late Joseph, loving and generous mother of Paul and Ann, and mother-in-law to Maxine and Adrian. Much loved grandma to Grant and Anastazia, Stephanie and Fergus. Grateful thanks to Resthaven staff for their care of Doreen. Well done , Mum, you made it to 90! A private cremation has been held. All communications to The Docherty Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020