BRADBURY, Doreen. Passed away peacefully while resting at Waikato Public Hospital with family at her side on Monday, 2nd September 2019. Aged 83 years. Companion of Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Toni and John, Kiri and Ross, Glen, Lynn and Scott, Sue and Pete. An awesome nana to 10 grandchildren. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday, 5th September 2019 at 2.30pm. In honour of Doreen's style, feel free to wear blue jeans. All communications to The Bradbury Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019