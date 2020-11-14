|
JOHNSON, Doreen Ayrlie (Johnny). Passed away on Thursday 29th October 2020 and farewelled at a private family service in Kerikeri. A beautiful lady, wonderful wife, loving mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother and everyone's best friend. She will be forever missed by all of the family. There will be a Celebration of Life at her family home in Kerikeri on Saturday 28th November from 2pm for her friends near and far. We love you Johnny, sleep well. Contact [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020