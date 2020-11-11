Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Service
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Raleigh Street Christian Centre
Raleigh Street
Leamington, Cambridge
Doreen Alice WHITE

Doreen Alice WHITE Notice
WHITE, Doreen Alice. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Sunday, 8th November 2020. Aged 90 Years. Dearly loved Wife of the Late Allan, reunited after 47 years apart. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Elaine and Phil, Keith and Pam, Owen and Sue and George. Much loved Grandma to all her Grandchildren and Great- grandchildren. A service to remember Doreen will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Saturday, the 14th of November 2020 at 1:00pm followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. All communications to The White Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
