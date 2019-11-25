Home

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Waihi Memorial RSA
Seddon Street
Waihi
SINGLE, Doreen Alice. On November 21st 2019 peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie (Ike). Dearly loved mother of Terry, Roy, the late Lesley, Alys, Margaret, Jennifer, Kathleen, and Patricia and their partners. Most dearly loved nana and Nan Nan of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Hetherington House for all the care given to Doreen. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at Waihi Memorial RSA, Seddon Street, Waihi on Wednesday November 27th at 1pm followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Single family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
