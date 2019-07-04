|
|
|
ANSELL, Doreen Alice Margory (Donna) (nee Craig-Hallam). Born February 05, 1930. Passed away July 02, 2019. After a short illness. Loving partner to Leslie "Sharky" Ward (deceased). Dearly loved Mum to Susan and Jeremy, Gael, Judy and Robert. Beloved Nana to Aaron and Yvonne, Amy, Luke, Lisa, Ruben and Romney and Nana Nana to Michael, Eli, Kate and Nicholas. A private cremation will take place in Whangarei on Friday 5 July. A celebration of Donna's life will take place on Saturday 13 July 2019. Details to follow. Heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff in Kaitaia and Whangarei Hospitals. No words are enough to thank the staff and carers at the North Haven Hospice. The hours spent under your gentle care are cherished by Mum and us.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2019