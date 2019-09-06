Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
More Obituaries for Doreen MCLENNAN
Doreen Agnes MCLENNAN

Doreen Agnes MCLENNAN Notice
MCLENNAN, Doreen Agnes. Peacefully on Wednesday 4 September 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, mother to Michelle and Colin, and mother-in-law to Graham and Vicki-Lee. Grandma to Leah and Matthew, Scott, Liam, Flynn, Kieran, and great-grandma to Carter and Samuel. Finally back in the arms of your beloved Ian. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel 35 Wood Street Papakura, today, Saturday 7 September at 1.30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
