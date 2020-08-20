Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
An online streaming link will be made available via social media and email.
Dora Teuani (Betham) TOFILAU


1946 - 2020
Dora Teuani (Betham) TOFILAU Notice
TOFILAU, Dora Teuani (nee Betham). Sunrise February 08, 1946. Sunset August 17, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Treasured wife of Uaita Tofilau. Beloved mum of Steven, Sam, Janet & Sililo, Peter, Joseph, Serafina and Filipo. Grandmother of Dominique, Sophia, William, Jivanti, Mark, Tui, Ella-Jade and Taimane. Great grandmother of Leila, Ophelia, Ava'maree and Teuila. Cherished sister, aunty, cousin and friend to many. A loving woman of God who will be missed by us all. Due to Level 3 restrictions a private funeral service will be held Friday, 21st August at 11am. An online streaming link will be made available via social media and email. Dora Tofilau is lying in state at Ligaliga Fusi and Sons, Mangere. Please contact Barbara Betham 0220834509 for appointment times to pay your respects. All other enquiries to 33 Denver Avenue, Sunnyvale. Matou te fa'apea atu i le ava ma le fa'aaloalo, e leai se Fa'asamoa, e taofi fo'i le malo.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
